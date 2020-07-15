MENOMONEE FALLS — Several people were arrested after an attempted drug purchase in Menomonee Falls led to a fight and shots being fired from a gun on Tuesday.
According to a release from the Menomonee Falls Police Department, officers were dispatched to St Anthony’s Church parking lot, N74-W13604 Appleton Ave., for a fight in progress involving weapons at 2:41 p.m. Tuesday.
Police learned that two adult male victims and one juvenile female victim met with three suspects (one adult male and two juvenile males, all Menomonee Falls residents) to exchange drugs for money.
When the suspects met with the victims, two of the suspects displayed handguns and ordered the driver out of the vehicle, according to the release. A physical altercation resulted multiple shots were fired during the incident.
The suspects fled the area on foot and were later located and arrested along with the recovery of the two handguns used in this incident.
There were no injuries as a result of the gunfire and there is no further danger to the public. One of the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries from being battered during the robbery.
All suspects are in custody and multiple charges, including robbery, have been forwarded to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s office, according to the release.
The investigation is on-going.