WAUKESHA — Residents throughout Southeastern Wisconsin are reporting damages after a severe thunderstorm moved through the state — causing power outages and broken trees, according to the National Weather Service.
Marcia Cronce, meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Milwaukee/Sullivan, said a few thunderstorms developed in northeast Iowa this afternoon which evolved into an oriented line. The line of storms tracked eastward through southern Wisconsin, where they brought 45 mph winds, in some cases up to 70 mph winds, and rain.
Cronce said that as the storm moved through the state, strong winds lasted about 15 minutes, heavy rain for about a half hour and left lingering light rain.
Some of the worst damage was reported about two or three miles southeast of Eagle, which got hit by a “microburst” — a concentrated area of strong winds which created larger damage, according to Cronce. Cronce said 70 mph winds were measured there and it was reported that a large tree fell on a house.
The Waukesha County Airport measured 47 mph wind gusts.
In Washington County, estimated wind gusts of 55 mph were reported southeast of Germantown. About three miles east of West Bend were 44 mph wind gusts.
A heat advisory was issued by the National Weather Service throughout southern Wisconsin due to combined humid conditions and warm air, creating heat index values between 100-105 today. Cronce said the high dew points is what led to high instability in the atmosphere, which primed southeastern Wisconsin for the storm conditions seen tonight.
According to We Energies, updated information at about 9 p.m. said that 37,470 customers were without power in Waukesha County and 10,624 customers were without power in Washington County.