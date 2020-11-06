Shalom Wildlife wolves filmed by Discovery Channel

WEST BEND — There is always something to discover everywhere, which explains why a crew from the Discovery Channel was in town at Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary this week. A film crew spent the day at Shalom Wildlife, 1901 Shalom Drive, on Tuesday. Shalom owner David Fechter posted an announcement on Facebook that the area around the wolves exhibit would be closed off for much of the day, and drive-thru vehicle touring in the park would not be allowed that day, so the film crew could work.
“They contacted us about a month ago,” Fechter said of the Discovery Channel. “It’s a big thing ... it’s going to air worldwide,” he said. Specifics on the program and what is going to air are not yet available. The Discovery Channel does not release information on episodes or stories until closer to the time the program will air. “It’s a Wisconsin-based story ... we provided the wolves for part of their program.” Fechter said Thursday. “We’re thankful they chose us. They could have gone anywhere,” he added. Additional information on the program and when it will air will be available in the spring, before the program is on television. Fechter said the film crew took video of a variety of animals throughout Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary, but their main focus was the wolves. He said the crew has been in Wisconsin in different places for several weeks, working on the program Shalom Wildlife will be included in. “It’s going to be a good tourism thing for Wisconsin, it (the program being worked on) is totally Wisconsin,” Fechter said. “Shalom Wildlife is West Bend, so it’s going to highlight West Bend,” he said. According to statistics from Discovery Communications, which owns the Discovery Channel and many others, the Discovery Channel reaches 220 different countries and territories, in about 50 different languages. Reports from the company show the channel usually has between 80 and 90 million viewers in any given year, just in the Unites States, though specific viewership varies with different programs. Shalom Wildlife has been open in Washington County since 1989, when David Fechter and his wife, Lana Fechter, started the zoo. The 100 acres Shalom Wildlife inhabits had originally been purchased by them 10 years earlier with the idea of conservation, but they eventually turned toward wildlife and began the zoo. Shalom Wildlife is open daily for most of the year. Currently, visitors can drive or walk through the zoo until Nov. 20, after which Shalom will hold Christmas at the Zoo through the end of the year. More information about Shalom is available on its website, shalomwildlife.com.