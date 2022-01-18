PORT WASHINGTON - A man who had a life-threatening medical episode in a Port Washington bar recently was saved thanks to the quick action of a nurse who was also there.
Ryan Suetta, 44, of Cincinnati, was in town visiting his godson on New Year's Eve when he collapsed at a Port Washington bar, according to a press release from Aurora Health Care.
It may actually have been Suetta's lucky day, however, because nurse Jen Stern of Grafton was nearby.
"All the sudden I fell over," Suetta said.
He said that someone thought he tripped over his shoelaces. Except, he he never got up.
"Jen was right on it. Immediately," Suetta said.
Stern, who works at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, performed CPR on Suetta until emergency responders arrived with a defibrillator.
Suetta was taken to Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, where cardiothoracic surgeon Scott Johnson performed a triple bypass, according to the hospital press release.
Suetta was discharged from the hospital last Wednesday, and got to say a meaningful thank you to the nurse and care team who saved his life.
"Not a lot of people get to meet the person who saved their life," he said. "She really did save my life."
Stern said the incident really clarified for her why she became a nurse, especially in the current "trying times we're having."
"It's heartwarming to know the family he has," she said. "I really think anyone in the health care field would have done the same thing. It made me know I choose the right path."
Johnson said that Suetta should have a great recovery.
"It's important to remember if you have any unusual chest pain or neck pain or arm pain to get that checked out sooner rather than later," he said. "Heart disease can sneak up on you."