WASHINGTON COUNTY — Animal adoptions and buying through breeders continues to be on the rise after the pandemic completely altered the social lives of pets and humans alike.
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals released a report in May that said approximately 23 million American households have acquired a cat or dog since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis. A majority of these households still have that pet in the home and are not considering rehoming their pet in the near future, according to the report.
“This is going to be the new normal,” Jeff Nienhaus, owner of Labradoodle Corral in Town of Erin, said. “People are still working from home which means that they have the time to own and care for a dog unlike before.”
Nienhaus said that in his nine years of being in the breeding business, he has never seen this kind of demand for puppies and dogs before. He added that he will receive about 10 to 20 calls a day of people asking for a puppy as soon as possible.
Labradoodle Corral would typically sell one litter of puppies every week, but since the pandemic hit, Nienhaus said that their breeding business has gone up to selling an average of 25 litters of puppies.
“The ripple effects of this demand in pets is incredible,” Nienhaus said. “Now veterinarians are experiencing a backup in how many patients they can take in and that’s causing a staffing shortage. It’s just crazy.”
Nienhaus added that most breeders have a two- to three-year wait on puppies and dogs now. He said that he knew this was going to be a lasting trend which prepared him for the high demand and has allowed his breeding business to only have a three-month waiting period.
Executive Director of Washington County Humane Society Marine Brown said their animal shelter expects a 10% to 20% increase in adoptions.
“After the uptick last year, things for us have settled down to normal until we had our open house,” Brown said. “A lot of people came out for that and we have had quite a few adoptions since then.”
Although construction on the humane society slowed adoptions down for a bit, Brown said they have already given 346 animals new homes so far this year.
Similar to many other businesses, both adoption shelters and breeding businesses have seen a tremendous increase in demand for pets as people continue to work from home even a year after the pandemic initially hit.