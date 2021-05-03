WAUKESHA- - Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department has issued a press release stating that the investigation into the Roundy’s Distribution Center shooting in March has been closed.
“We have not determined a clear motive as to why these incidents took place,” the release states.
On March 16, Roundy’s employee Fraron Cornelius went into his workplace and fatally shot employees Kevin Kloth and Kevin Schneider. Cornelius then fled into Milwaukee County and took his own life at the end of the police pursuit.
“We understand this was a difficult time for all that were involved,” the release states. “We want to reassure everyone that detectives interviewed family members, friends, hundreds of Roundy’s employees and community members.
“We also investigated all tips that were received and forensically examined devices and social media accounts.”
The Sheriff’s department wanted to thank the families, Roundy’s Corporation, Roundy’s employees and the citizens of Oconomowoc for their patience and continued support through the trying time.