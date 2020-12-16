NASHOTAH - The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating two deaths at a Nashotah residence last night.
A press release states Waukesha County Communications received a 911 call around 11:11 p.m. regarding an individual with a gun who had possibly shot someone and was threatening to shoot themselves. When police arrived on scene to the residence they found a 67-year-old female and a 69-year-old male deceased, the release states.
The sheriff's department believes this is a lone incident and it is not looking for any other actors at this time, according to the press release.
Multiple police departments responded to the scene including Chenequa, Hartland, Oconomowoc Lake, Town of Oconomowoc and Delafield. Lake Country Fire and Rescue also was on scene.
The incident remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.