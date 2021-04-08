OCONOMOWOC — The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department has “exhausted all investigative measures” in trying to find a motive for why Fraron Cornelius shot and killed his two coworkers at the Roundy’s Distribution Center, Kevin Kloth and Kevin Schneider, on March 16, according to a press release.
As such, the Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating anyone who may have first-hand knowledge of the incident and aid the department.
The release states the Sheriff’s Department and the Oconomowoc Police Department are actively following up on any information regarding motives.
“We ask if you saw something or know something, say something,” the release states.
Anyone who may have information and has not yet been interviewed is being asked to contact Detectives Brian Fredericks or Scott Kniper at the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-896-8131 or 262-896-8117.
The investigation is still ongoing, according to the press release.
The shooting occurred during the evening of March 16 at the distribution center on the south side of Oconomowoc and Cornelius took his own life hours later after a police pursuit in Milwaukee County.
Officials since then have been left with trying to find answers to the tragedy.
During the initial press conference on March 18, Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson told reporters that almost his entire department and most of the Oconomowoc Police Department had been tasked with interviewing employees — sometimes twice.
At the press conference, Severson said he understands everyone wants to know the answer to the question “why?”
“I think it’s important for us to remember that no matter what answer we find, there’s no good reason,” he said on March 18. “While we may be struggling to find that why and we are certainly looking to find whatever we can to find closure for families, friends, it’s important to realize that we’re not going to have a good acceptable answer to justify what happened.”