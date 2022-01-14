WAUKESHA — Since the loss of their son in 2016, a Waukesha family continues to give back to the community through the Kyle Hahn Scholarship Fund and fundraising efforts — most recently donating $554 to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department’s motorcycle unit on Thursday.
Kyle Hahn was 25 years old when he was involved in an accident while riding a motorcycle in Waukesha County in 2016. He was transported to Waukesha Memorial Hospital and died shortly thereafter.
According to Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson, the funds will assist the department’s motorcycle unit.
“One of the things that the motor unit does is it supports a lot of these charitable rides that the different (motorcycle groups) are involved in,” he said. “We’re concerned about motorcycle safety, so we work with groups like ABATE and others to try to support motorcycle safety.” Severson said every death in the county is tragic and he really feels for the Hahn family.
“I’m honored (by) their interest in raising money for a variety of different charities as a way to honor Kyle ... unfortunately, in my business, we lose members of the community for a lot of different reasons — some are tragic accidents, some are drug overdoses, victims of crime, and it’s such a difficult thing for the family to deal with that loss — and for families to take control of that grief and rise back up and then turn the memory of their loved one into a positive force for the community is a really big deal,” Severson said. “It shows a tremendous amount of character for the family.”
Severson said he’s thankful for the Hahn family’s donation, as well as thankful for the relationship the department has with ABATE.
“They’ve been supporting us for as long as we’ve had a motor unit,” he said.
According to the Kyle Hahn Football Scholarship Fund website, Hahn was born on Dec. 18, 1990. He attended Nathan Hale High School, graduated in 2009, and went on to play football at Southwest Minnesota State University and later graduated.
Tim Hahn, Kyle’s father, said his number was 54.
The fund offers scholarships to football athletes, the MACC Fund, the Make a Wish Foundation, and also works closely with ABATE Wisconsin.
“This is our fourth year offering scholarships to football student athletes and we’ll be offering the fifth one coming up this fall,” Tim Hahn said.
In relation to the donation to the Sheriff’s Department, Hahn said he’s a member of ABATE Wisconsin and has gone to a number of their meetings.
“What happened to Kyle sort of never happens, it was a freak accident, someone pulled out from a stop sign, taking a left, and pulled out in front of him,” Hahn said. “That’s what caused his death. We want people to think a little bit before they leave a stop sign, or leave an intersection or a stop light — to always just be aware that motorcycles are on the road because they’re very vulnerable.”
Bob Slowinski, 1F regional director of ABATE, said they’re continuing to advocate for motorcycle safety, asking the public to “Look twice, save a life.”
“If we could have some people in cars notice us, it gives us a better chance of actually surviving,” he said.
To view more about Kyle Hahn’s story and to view more about the scholarship fund, visit www.kylehahnscholarship. com. The 5th Annual Kyle Hahn Memorial Ride is planned to take place on Saturday, June 11 starting at Stolley’s Hogg Alley.