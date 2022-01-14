A donation was made from the Kyle Hahn Football Scholarship to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department in remembrance of Kyle Hahn, who lost his life in 2016 in a motorcycle accident. The accident was caused by a car that pulled out in front of him. Pictured, from left, are Deputy James Briesemeister; Tim Hahn and Dianne Hahn, Kyle’s parents; Sheriff Eric Severson; and Bob Slowinski, 1F regional director of ABATE.