TOWN OF FARMINGTON — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon that is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 4-month-old female infant at a campground that occurred Tuesday morning.
According to a press release, the 38-year-old mother called 911 at 7:34 a.m. and reported that her infant was not breathing. The woman was attempting to drive her infant to a medical facility. Deputies were able to meet the mother on Lakeview Road at Highway A and take over CPR from a family friend and good Samaritan until medical responders arrived on scene.
The infant was transported to Froedtert West Bend, where she was later pronounced deceased.
“The preliminary investigation suggests the baby had been sleeping in bed with the mother overnight,” read the release. “Washington County detectives continue to investigate the exact circumstances leading up to the tragic death.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our gratitude to the good Samaritans, our responding deputies, Fillmore first responders, Newburg Rescue and West Bend Intercept, all of whom attempted lifesaving efforts on the infant.”