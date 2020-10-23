Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect who damaged political signs

TOWN OF SAUKVILLE — The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a vehicle who is suspected to be involved in a criminal damage to political signs case. The vehicle in this incident appears to be dark colored Ford Crown Victoria/Mercury Grand Marquis/Lincoln Town car with a large white “Punisher” skull sticker in the rear window. It was involved in a criminal damage to property case where the victim has had property destroyed on seven separate occasions.
If you have information on this car or its driver, contact Detective Matt Haas at 262-377-7172 or mhaas@co.ozaukee.wi.us.