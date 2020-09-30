NASHOTAH — The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department is dealing with a string of break-ins on the western side of the county.
On the night of Sept. 22, six cars were broken into at Nashotah Park with property taken out of the cars, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant Greg Kaepernick said.
Kaepernick also said there had been additional break-ins at Lapham Peak as well as at the Pick ’n Save in Wales.
Kaepernick said citizens should be locking their doors and keeping valuables out of plain sight in their car to help prevent break-ins.
Kaepernick said he could not comment if the sheriff’s department has identified suspects.