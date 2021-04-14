WAUKESHA — Waukesha will have a Buchnerfest celebration June 12, celebrating the grand reopening of the Buchner Park pool as part of the city’s 125th anniversary events.
The festivities will allow for family friendly activities like time-period games, take & make kits, story reading and more. The long-anticipated grand re-opening of the pool will take place at noon and include a live DJ, a best dressed swimmer of 1896 contest, a dunk tank and more. The event will extend until 2 p.m.
Registration is required for Buchnerfest and a paid pool admission or pool membership is required for the pool party. More information is expected to be made available soon. The pool is expected to open officially to the public one day before Buchnerfest, on June 11.
Mona Bauer, customer and administrative services manager for the Waukesha Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department said the department is excited for summer programming to come back this year.
“We’re starting to sell pool passes on April 16 (for residents, non-residents on April 20),” Bauer said. “And they’re available to be purchased online this year which is brand new.”
Project Engineer Katie Jelacic said some slides have already been installed in the plunge area of the park. Crews are getting closer in finishing the interior of the pools. The project includes the replacement of the building
and pool. It also includes the installation of a 50-meter, seven-lane lap pool with a diving well; an expanded wading pool; an expanded children’s wading pool with a new children’s water slide; three water slides with a new slide plunge pool; and a new current channel.
For project updates visit the city website at: https://bit.ly/32dQ2S5.