SLINGER — The village is moving forward on creation of a tax incremental financing district to help revitalize the downtown area, as the Plan Commission voted to approve the district’s plan, boundaries and creation.
The Plan Commission met Wednesday and held a public hearing for the new district. Village Administrator Margaret Wilber said there was discussion, but overall the matter went well.
“We estimated there were probably 50 people in attendance, but only a few comments or questions. The Plan Commission did adopt the resolution approving the project plan,” Wilber said Thursday.
The proposed TID will encompass much of downtown, as well as some additional properties at the northeast end of downtown. The downtown area included is similar to Slinger’s Downtown Redevelopment District 2, which was created by the village last fall.
In a TID, any tax increment created by new development remains within the TID for improvements and projects, rather than going to normal taxing jurisdictions such as county, municipality and school districts. Those funds are often used to fund public improvements, such as roads or parks, or developers incentives to encourage development, redevelopment and improvements.
“It’s kind of an unusual TIF district, in that we don’t have specific projects,” Wilber said last month.
The TID Slinger is working on is being implemented by the village interest of being able to provide support for downtown property owners who want to make improvements or develop vacant parcels.
Wilber said one property owner filed a written objection to creating the TID, stating that he also objected to the Redevelopment District, and so also objected to this connected matter. Beyond that, she said there were some questions on costs of the district and who would be eligible for assistance.
With the hearing completed and the Plan Commission’s approval, Wilber said the Village Board is scheduled to vote on the matter on June 21, and the Joint Review Board will take it up on June 22. The Joint Review Board includes representatives from each taxing jurisdiction affected by the TID.
Wilber noted that at the last JRB meeting, the Washington County representative asked if the district’s footprint could possibly be reduced.
“We’ll be setting up a meeting to discuss his thoughts, so there may be changes coming out of that and they would be presented at the future meetings,” she said.
Thrift shop
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the Plan Commission approved a conditional use permit for Angel’s Great Finds to open a thrift store at 126-D West Commerce Blvd. in about 900 square feet in a multi-tenant building.
“The thrift shop CUP was approved with one change, which was to expand their eligible hours of operation to 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday,” Wilber said.
The initial permit requested for the store listed hours on only Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Commission approved changing the allowed hours to a greater range so if the business chooses to expand its operation to daily during the week or different hours, it would not need to return to the Plan Commission.