SLINGER — Slinger School District families have yet another tool in their toolkit when it comes to watching the different kinds of data, provided by both local and state organizations, that is constantly being updated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district launched earlier this month its own dashboard for COVID-19 statistics, which can be found at www.slinger.k12.wi.us/district/covid19.cfm.
Since the start of the school year on Sept. 1, 32 district students and six staff members have tested positive.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the most up-to-date data on the school district’s dashboard showed 14 of those cases are active.
Broken down by school, there have been 12 positive cases at Slinger High School since Sept. 1, eight confirmed cases at Slinger Elementary, two confirmed cases at Addison Elementary, one case at Allenton Elementary and nine at Slinger Middle School.
Superintendent Daren Sievers said during Monday’s Board of Education meeting that the Slinger community’s current burden — the number of cases per 100,000 residents, so the rate is adjusted for population — was around 930, currently the highest burden in the county. That is for the community as a whole, not the schools specifically.
“Fear amongst our staff is growing immensely,” he said.
The Slinger School District’s dashboard differs from the county health department’s in that it uses data for enrolled students, which spans from 4K to the district’s oldest students. This contrasts from the county dashboard, which shows data for 0-3-year-olds, and could possibly include 18-year-olds who have already graduated.
The Slinger School District dashboard is updated every morning at 11 a.m.