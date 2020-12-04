JACKSON — A Jackson Police Department officer spotted a snowy owl and rescued the bird with the help of other law enforcement personnel early Thursday morning. After being taken to the Wanakia Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, staff reported the owl is not in good condition.
On Thursday just after 2 a.m., Jackson Police Officer Andrew Mueller located the snowy owl in the middle of the road while on patrol. Mueller believed he was driving past debris on County Road P until he realized it was a snowy owl, according to a statement from police.
The owl appeared to be in distress and was standing in the road just beyond a curve. Mueller feared it would be struck by the next passing vehicle.
Wisconsin State Trooper Scott Darin and Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Graper placed the owl in a squad car and transported him to Wanakia Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center to receive treatment.
“Unfortunately the news is not good,” said Mary Thompson, Wanakia founder and rehabilitator. “The bird is extremely emaciated and only half its normal body weight. Usually, when they come in that emaciated going without food for that long, they usually pass within a couple days.”
The average snowy owl weighs 4 to 6 pounds. The rescued owl weighs about 2 and 1/2 pounds. Thompson said the owl did not find enough food needed to support himself.
Since the bird was found in the middle of the road, staff also believe the owl was struck by a vehicle.
“All we can do is give him the best care we can give him and give him a safe place to pass if that’s the way it’s going to go,” said Thompson.
Thompson commend officers for their fast action.
“The officers were so fantastic and realized what was going on pretty quickly. That got the ball rolling in the right direction, but he’s having a tough road,” said Thompson.
Snowy owls are native to the Arctic circle. They migrate to Canada and the northern U.S. during the winter months.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, as of Thursday, 17 snowy owls have been reported in 15 Wisconsin counties this season.
“But there’s an interesting phenomenon that happens every handful of years — large numbers appear in the state in an event known as an ‘irruption,’” the DNR said in a post on social media. “The number we’re seeing now is low for an irruption year, but the birds could just be getting a late start. Irruption or not, more owls are expected to arrive weekly throughout December.”
Those who spot a snowy owl can add their sighting to a map of sightings at www.ebird.org/wi.
If an owl appears to be exhausted or stressed, the owl should be given space and a local wildlife rehabilitator should be contacted if the bird appears sick or injured.
Snowy owls may walk on the ground to eat or survey their territory, but owls that are on the ground for two or three hours should raise concern, said Thompson.
Residents hoping to help out an owl on the ground for a long time can place a laundry basket or box on top of the bird to contain it and keep it safe from predators until help arrives.
If an owl on the side of a road needs help, motorists should pull over, put an old blanket on the bird and call for help.
The DNR provides additional resources on its website about what to do when an injured wild animal is found.