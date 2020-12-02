‘Socially distant’ Santa event on Saturday

SLINGER — Children in the village and surrounding community will still have the chance to meet Santa Claus this Saturday despite the cancellation of this year’s annual Pancake Breakfast with Santa because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials from the Slinger School District, the Slinger-Allenton Rotary Club and the village have teamed up to organize a “Curbside With Santa” event this Saturday at the village’s new Department of Public Works garage. The event will run from 8 a.m. to noon and will allow children to see and wave at Santa, and also collect a gift bag while slowly driving through the new village facility.
“There will be gift bags for the first 500 kids. They can drive through the new and beautiful DPW building and wave to Santa and each child will get the gift bag and a specially made Christmas ornament with the Slinger owl on it,” said Slinger School District Superintendent Daren Sievers. “The high school chorus pre-recorded Christmas carols that will be played on the sound system at the DPW. The Rotary is funding this.”
Slinger High School DECA Advisor and Marketing- Business Education Department Head Kim Smessaert said while the Curbside Santa event is going on, at Slinger High School the owl store, commonly known as The Rookery, will also be holding a special sale so those who want to make owl garb part of their Christmas gift shopping can do as well during a social distanced event there.
“We encourage all patrons to stop up at Slinger High School before or after attending the curbside from 9-1 p.m. to get 20% off their purchase, get free gift wrapping and a free Slinger tote with a $40 purchase at The Rookery,” Smessaert said. “Plus we have high school DECA members in the cafeteria chaperoning some holiday ‘socially distant’ fun for the kids while their parents shop.”
Heather Kiefer of Slinger Middle School said STEM (Science Technology Engineering & Math) students teamed up with Middle School DECA to help produce and sell ornaments.
”This was the first year all middle school students were invited to submit design ideas. Seventh-grade STEM student Taylor Lighthizer created the winning ornament design featuring the vintage Slinger Owl perched on top of 2020 with the message ‘Stronger Together’ inside the boxing gloves,” Kiefer said. “‘Stronger Together’ is the theme this year at Slinger Middle School. Since Superintendent Daren Sievers was requesting ornaments to be shared at Curbside with Santa, we felt it was a great message to share with families in the community as well.”
Kiefer said students in STEM classes grades 6-8 were able to see and help with the laser engraving process to watch Lighthizer’s hand-sketched design come to life with the help of technology. The high school Technology and Engineering Department assisted in meeting the high demand by laser-cutting half of the requested order. DECA students then volunteered to assemble and package the first batch of 500 ornaments, which will be handed out at Saturday’s event.
“STEM and DECA students are continuing production this week so ornaments can also be sold in the Slinger High School Rookery Store and next week during lunches here at the middle school,” Kiefer said. “All profits made from the sale will be donated to the United Way of Washington County. We are overwhelmed by the amount of students wanting to help out and the support this project has already received so far.”