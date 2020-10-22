PEWAUKEE – With uncertainty looming over school instruction formats, some families are turning to tutoring services as a means of offering some stability and traditional learning for their children.
“The longer we go into the pandemic and the longer kids are in virtual learning, families are coming to learn there are certain gaps,” said Kumon Math and Reading Center of Waukesha Owner and Tutor Ruchee Saxena. “There has been a spike in the interest.”
Kumon offers programming from preschool all the way up to college level courses. “The scope of our program is huge,” Saxena said. “And we’re able to individualize it.” The program is also gradeless and ageless, with progress tailored to each child’s individual growth as a student.
For parents who may worry about their child’s academic performance slipping or being unsuited to the uncertainty of a changing format – with classes going virtual at times due to COVID-19 – Saxena said tutoring can offer a constant, predictable learning experience with motivation to work hard.
Anita Gupta, also an owner and Tudor at Kumon, said despite meeting with students online, Kumon places an emphasis on pencil-to-paper learning. “It’s very organic and parents are just loving that approach, their children are still doing that old fashioned learning,” she said.
One such parent is Anand Krish, who has a nine-year-old son and a five-year-old daughter participating in Kumon. “(It’s) very effective for us, for both of the kids and for the family,” he said.
Krish said with both of his children learning in fully virtual formats at their schools, he sees Kumon learning as “a break from their screen time.” He said he would recommend the tutoring service to others, and knows parents who have begun utilizing tutors recently.
Saxena emphasized curriculum is tailored to each child’s needs. “They move at their pace, (but) they’re still getting challenged,” she said.
The goal is to build strong study habits and homework skills, with a focus on math and reading. “The basic premise is we want to bring out the best in every student (and) guide them to success,” Saxena said.
Kumon Math and reading Center of Waukesha is celebrating its ten year anniversary this month.
Saxena and Gupta said they will offer a free consultation and assessment to any prospective families. Those who are interested can learn more about Kumon at https://www.kumon.com/waukesha