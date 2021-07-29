WEST BEND — The Threshold Incorporated is welcoming back a return to pre-pandemic normalcy, kicking it off with a reappearance of the annual Summer Bash Splash Cookout on Wednesday.
About 80 clients and staff of Threshold enjoyed the cookout and socialization with friends at the facility on Rolfs Avenue.
The Threshold serves those with cognitive and physical disabilities, traumatic brain injuries and developmental delays in Washington County and surrounding areas. The agency has been around for 58 years and serves more than 650 people annually.
The Threshold offers 10 programs to meet the needs of every person they serve from birth to elderly residents.
The annual summer picnic is a large celebration with staff, clients and client families. There was even a visit from Milwaukee Brewers mascot Bernie Brewer one year.
“We used to hold annual summer picnics outside all the time and I think that spurred the moment to say, ‘Let’s do it again. Let’s start that tradition again,’ because with covid last year, it went by the wayside,” said Executive Director John Bloor.
“Everybody’s super excited about it because everybody’s been isolated and so now to be able to get together and have something like this, it’s meaningful,” said Director of Public Relations and Fund Development Laura Eggert.
There were a few gatherings for musical performances in recent months, but those in attendance needed to social distance and wear masks. In past years, about 60 to 80 attendees would gather to listen to the musicians.
Wednesday’s event was considered the kickoff for additional gatherings in the future.
“It’s very important that after having been isolated, that we have an opportunity to socialize with each other again,” said Eggert. “It’s a little bit of a treat to our staff and the clients as well, and appreciation to the staff for their hard work during COVID because we were open for several of our programs and they work very hard.”
Last year, the Threshold served 640 people, the largest of which is the birth-3 program which offers in-home support for families with children experiencing developmental delays. About 300 children are enrolled annually.
The majority of people have returned to the Threshold programs, with the exception of about 25 people. While staff is excited to welcome them back, they also understand that there may still be some hesitation.
The Threshold is also appreciative of the community’s continued support and donations which have helped the Threshold care for its clients — even during the pandemic.
“The community is very supportive of Threshold. They’re very supportive of all the nonprofits. We wouldn’t be able to do the things we do without the support of the community,” said Bloor.
Early on during COVID, the Threshold received unexpected donations from community members. “The community, the foundations and everybody really stepped up and helped us, and I know they helped other nonprofits also,” he said.
The Threshold is looking toward the future, thinking about how to best utilize its facilities and expanding services, such as adding computer labs and music programs.
The Threshold is currently recruiting board members as several members are leaving in the next one to two years. Those interested can contact Bloor at jbloor@thresholdinc.org.