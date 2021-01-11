Spring groundbreaking planned for baseball stadium

OCONOMOWOC — After months of wondering from area residents about the Blue Ribbon Baseball stadium planned for the south side of the city, Tom Kelenic of Blue Ribbon Baseball Diamond Club Entertainment said the company plans on putting shovels in the ground this spring to begin construction.
However, there will be a couple changes to the project itself.
The only major change will be the size of the training facility on site.
Kelenic said the training facility will still be there, but the number of batting cages will be reduced and the building will only be used for strength training and weight lifting.
“A lot of it had to do with the financial industry and where it is at today,” Kelenic said. “With the pandemic, to get a traditional loan for this kind of project is very difficult.”
As part of renewing proper approvals, Blue Ribbon Baseball must go before the Plan Commission to renew its conditional use permit, as those permits expire after a year if construction on a project hasn’t begun.
In addition, City Planner Jason Gallo said the developers won’t be purchasing the whole site, leaving a few acres on the south side of the land vacant. That plan will be included in a certified survey map which needs to be approved by the Plan Commission and Common Council, Gallo said.
The baseball stadium was initially approved in March 2020 in Oconomowoc after failing to get approval in the City of Pewaukee and Summit in 2019 and early 2020.
There was plenty of public discourse surrounding the stadium including its lighting, noise and beverage sales, but when it was all said and done, the council voted unanimously for the project.
According to Blue Ribbon Baseball’s website, the 2,500 seat, outdoor baseball facility will be the future home of a summer collegiate baseball team in a yet-to-beannounced league.
Kelenic said the season typically starts in May and goes through August.
He said the timeline if the shovels can get into the ground this spring would be to complete the project by spring 2022 in time for the 2022 season.
The necessary resolutions associated with the stadium are expected to be on the Plan Commission’s agenda for the first week of February.
Agendas, when posted, can be viewed on the city’s website, oconomowoc-wi.gov in the government tab.