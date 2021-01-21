OCONOMOWOC — The local Oconomowoc community has been shaken by the untimely death of St. Jerome’s Father Tom Brundage on Friday. He was 58.
Brundage was a Milwaukee native and ordained to the priesthood in 1988. He served all over the world as a priest from as far east as Madrid, Spain, to as far west as Palmer, Alaska.
Brundage served as priest at St. Jerome’s for the last five years after he took over for retiring Rev. John Yockey in 2015.
St. Jerome’s Trustee Ken Krahe said Brundage was a fantastic priest who was compassionate and caring with parishioners.
“He was always willing to listen and give the right guidance,” Krahe said. “He loved the school students and the children. He really brought a lot of joy to them.”
Krahe said Brundage was always willing to share the truth and would teach people what it meant to follow Jesus’ teachings and follow in Jesus’ footsteps.
St. Jerome’s Parish Secretary Jennie Frazer said she had worked with him for his entire time as a priest in Oconomowoc and recognized him as someone who went out of his way to serve the needs of the parishioners.
“He worked very hard during the lockdown to still serve our needs,” Frazer said. “Even having Easter Mass in the parking lot outside. He would come in early to hear confessions because lines were so long at times.
“He was a good priest; he took it very seriously.”
Lynn Hacker, an administrative assistant at St. Jerome’s, said she will always remember Brundage’s concise way with words during his sermons.
“My daughter and I noticed early on that during his sermon and homilies he could just say exactly the right thing in very few words,” Hacker said. “We called them his boom homilies. He’d go up there and say his homily and we’d look at each other and say ‘boom’ cause he nailed it.”
Krahe said Brundage was always present when people spoke to him about whatever subject they would be discussing.
“Whatever else was going on, he was focused on what you were saying and helping you,” Krahe said. “ … He would be there for the purpose intended and you knew he was engaged and interested in what you were working on or working through.”
When the churches had to close down earlier in 2020 due to the pandemic, Hacker said Brundage did as much as he could to make sure people were able to celebrate their faith.
“He just wanted people to receive the sacraments,” Hacker said. “He knew our parishioners were having trouble being away from church, so when the time came for everyone to come back, he kept the church open for adoration.
“It spoke a lot about him that he cared enough about them — as safely as he could — to keep the church open during the pandemic.”
Krahe said the lasting memory he will have of Brundage was his awareness and action toward those who were less fortunate.
“He was always there for the underdogs,” he said. “He was always pulling and supporting for them in a lot of his actions and a lot of his focus was on helping everyone have the same chance and same opportunities.”
Hacker said Brundage was quiet and kept to himself, but seeing people’s comments about his death and the stories they told cheered her up because of how well-liked he was by so many people.
“People told me he was very pastoral,” Hacker said. “For how quiet he was, if somebody came to him with a problem, he was very pastoral and easily dealt with those problems … His quiet presence was wonderful, he was very well liked by many and I appreciate having the opportunity to work with him.”
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 Silver Lake St. A Rosary Service will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. The church is asking people to allow enough time to get seated right away in the main chapel. The service will be streamed on YouTube with a link being found on Schmidt & Bartelt’s website, schmidtandbartelt.com.