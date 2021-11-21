St. Paul Avenue, North Street in Waukesha to become two-way streets

WAUKESHA — Work to convert St. Paul Avenue and North Street into two-way streets will begin this winter, with that work expected to wrap up in October 2022.
The project, which includes converting the two streets from Mountain Avenue to Albert Street, is part of the city’s 2022 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). According to Engineers Craig Ausen and Brandon Schwenn, the projects are expected to total around $9.1 million. The city expects to receive approximately $4 million of that total in federal funds for part of the project.
The part that may receive federal funding is work along St. Paul Avenue from Mountain Avenue to Madison Street. The full reconstruction of that area includes water mains, storm and sanitary sewer rehabilitation, street lighting and new concrete pavement.
“That portion alone is part of a federally-funded project, where the city pays 20% (and 80% is through federal funds),” Ausen said.
West North Street and West St. Paul Avenue will receive additional work from Madison Street to Albert Street, which will include pavement rehabilitation, traffic signal upgrades, pedestrian upgrades, new pavement markings and sanitary sewer relays.
Ausen said it’s been a goal for a long time to convert the streets into two-way streets. In 1998, the project was included in a downtown comprehensive master plan. From then on, it was included in additional city master plans. In 2017, the city started to dive into the traffic study end of it, which showed that the project was feasible, Ausen said.
He said there are many advantages to the two-way operations on the roads, which are also outlined on the project’s webpage at https://bit.ly/30PVv4q.
Advantages include easier wayfinding, increased business visibility, support for new development and redevelopment and increased transit safety and efficiency. The city’s transit center its located in the middle of the project.
The project will kick off with “Phase 0” this winter, which is all private utility work. Phase 1 is expected to take place from mid-March to early July along West St. Paul Avenue. Through this phase, partial and full closures will take place for utility work.
Phase 2 along Madison Street will take place from mid-June to mid-August. One lane of traffic traveling northeast on West St. Paul Avenue will be maintained. At the beginning of Phase 2, Madison Street will need to be closed for utility and bridge work.
Phase 3 will take place from mid-August to mid-October on West St. Paul Avenue, Wisconsin Avenue and North Street. One lane traveling northeast on West St. Paul Avenue will be maintained with only partial full closures for utility work. Madison Street will be open to traffic.
Ausen said it’s easier for the public to get used to a two-way conversion over a one-way conversion because the double-yellow lines and signage are more apparent.
“We’ll continue efforts on social media, letting everybody know when the big switch will happen,” Schwenn said.
Ausen said they’re looking forward to the project and believes that the city will really benefit from it.