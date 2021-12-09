TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Town Board met Monday night to discuss the possibility of a referendum to ensure that the same level of service can be provided to residents and cuts to staff will not have to be made.
Town Administrator Jeff Herrmann said he is working on a five-year budget to project what the town will need in the next five years to continue operating as it has.
The town, much like many other municipalities in Wisconsin, has been hamstrung by the state’s tax levy increase limit that started with Act 10.
According to state statutes, municipalities in Wisconsin are only allowed to raise their levy limit each year by a percentage of its net new construction. If a municipality doesn’t have a lot of new construction, there won’t be a large increase in the levy limit.
Herrmann said at Monday’s meeting that the town was only allowed to raise its limit by $22,000 for 2022.
“I will tell you, $22,000 in a $4 million or $5 million budget is not a lot of money,” Herrmann said.
He said without a referendum being passed or the town finding another type of revenue source, the town will have to look at cutting staff.
“We have no other options,” Herrmann said.
Town Chairman Bob Hultquist said he hopes citizens appreciate and realize the fact that the Town Board has kept real estate taxes constant for four years.
“We can’t do it anymore,” Hultquist said. “We need some more money. Our departments have been wonderful... They have shaved their budget every year so that we don’t have to raise taxes, but we’re about up to here now and we can’t do it anymore. That’s the problem.”
Garbage pickup, other business
The board also discussed how it wanted to proceed with garbage pickup in the town as there have been a slew of complaints from residents about the quality of service from Waste Management.
Herrmann said residents were getting skipped and their garbage wasn’t being picked up, causing overflows in their cans.
During recent discussions with Waste Management, Herrmann said he thinks the town has settled the issues that were present over the last year and are hopeful they won’t continue. However, given the complaints, the town sent out a request for proposal for garbage services and received bid requests from Badgerland Disposal, Waste Management and GFL Environmental.
Herrmann said GFL was their first choice after the bidding process, but due to Summit recently deciding it would do curbside pickup only, GFL had to raise its bid by 10% to accommodate the purchase of extra trucks for up-the-drive service in the town.
At Monday night’s meeting, Jason Johnson from GFL said they would be willing to do curbside in the town with an up-the-drive, subscription-based option. Citizens would be able to opt into the subscription and have their garbage picked up near their house.
Given the 10% increase in GFL’s proposal, it is no longer the lowest bid, Herrmann said.
He said he is looking to have a decision made soon so that when the contract ends over the summer, the transition will be seamless — should there be a transition. Herrmann said he is looking over all the numbers again to present them to the board in February.