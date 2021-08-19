WEST ALLIS - The Wisconsin State Fair welcomed 841,074 fairgoers during the 11-day event earlier this month.
More than 8,000 animals were entered in competitions this year, and over 7,000 Competitive Exhibit entries were judged. Over 2,500 exhibitors participated in fair competitions, including livestock shows, horticulture, textiles, crafts, culinary, cheese, meat, wine, and others, according to a Thursday news release.
Another significant number, the Wisconsin Bakers Association sold about 300,000 Original Cream Puffs.
In 2019, 1,130,572 people attended the fair, compared to 1,037,982 in 2018 and 1,028,049 in 2017.
“We have an overwhelming amount of gratitude for the opportunity to have hosted the 170th Wisconsin State Fair and celebrate everything we should be so proud of in our great state,” said Kathleen O’Leary, chief executive officer of Wisconsin State Fair Park. “Seeing smiling faces enter our gates again after 724 days was a tremendous accomplishment for our staff, vendors, exhibitors, and board of directors. While we were faced with challenging weather conditions for several days, we persevered to provide the best experience possible for all.”
The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction raised $303,800, the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction raised nearly $109,000, and the Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction raised over $54,000. A significant portion of the nearly half of a million dollars in funds raised at these auctions benefit Wisconsin’s youth agriculture programs and provide scholarships.
In the Wisconsin Products Pavilion, the Real Wisconsin Cheese Grill sold over 47,000 grilled cheese sandwiches and the Wisconsin Potato Growers served up more than 26,000 baked potatoes during the Fair.