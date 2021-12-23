OCONOMOWOC — The idea is good. But more details are needed.
This was the general consensus of the Oconomowoc Common Council on Tuesday after delving into a proposed public-private partnership that could result in a sprawling pickleball facility at the new Northeast Regional Park that would be behind Meadow View Elementary School near the intersection of Highway P and Highway K.
The council, which met as a Committee of the Whole, heard a pitch from the growing Lake Country Pickleball Club for an amenity described as “a 10court, state-of-the-art pickleball complex” at the new park space.
Under the proposed agreement, which did not go before the council for a vote at the recent meeting, Lake Country Pickleball Club would privately fundraise for the estimated $400,000 cost of constructing the new facility, though it would be located on publicly owned land.
During the open-ended discussion, which is expected to go back before the council for a firm vote in the road ahead, several aldermen shared concerns of open-ended questions. Among them: the duration of the agreement and the specificity of maintenance, which the club has agreed to oversee.
“I love the idea of a public- private partnership,” Alderman and Council President Matt Rosek said. “But we need some more definition. I need something more to feel comfortable with it. The devil is in the details.”
Other elected officials said the proposal is a great way of bringing high-caliber features to city parks that might not otherwise be possible if only tax dollars were appropriated. The prospect of bringing in out-of-town players into the city to conceivably shop and dine also was raised.
“This public-private partnership is the way to go with projects such as this,” Alderman Lou Kowieski said. “I think we need to go in with our eyes wide open, but I appreciate all of the work that’s been done on the front end of it.”
Lake Country Pickleball Club has a long-standing relationship with the city. The organization, which reportedly has between 30% and 40% of city-based residents, previously installed pickleball court lanes at Westover Park.
“Due to an increase in demand, the number of courts was expanded from four to six courts this year,” Craig Hoeppner, director of the city’s parks, recreation and forestry department, wrote in a memo.
Noting the changes, Hoeppner in the memo wrote, “This has helped ease wait times for players, but the LCPC continues to grow at a rapid pace and is looking for additional courts.”
Hoeppner said the proposed pickleball court likely would have a life expectancy in the range of 30 to 40 years. Maintenance and upkeep, he said, likely would be required every eight to 10 years and would cost upward of $25,000.
Mayor Robert Magnus asked the council for consensus to begin drafting a concept plan for the new pickleball court facility, with the understanding more granular details would be returning in the near future.
The club has indicated its goal is to have the new pickleball courts constructed at some point in the year ahead.
“The timing is possible, if the LCPC is able to obtain financial commitments in early 2022,” Hoeppner said.