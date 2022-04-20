FILE - Attorney General Candidate Adam Jarchow discusses his plans if elected at the intersection of North Water Street and East Buffalo, Thursday, Jan 20, 2022, in Milwaukee, Wis. Wisconsin crime labs took longer to deliver test results last year across a number of disciplines, as analysts continued to face the added difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and spent more time testifying in court than the previous year, according to a state Justice Department report released Thursday. (Ebony Cox/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, FILE)