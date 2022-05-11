MADISON — The Main Street Bounceback Grant Program will get another infusion of cash, allowing it to help more Wisconsin small businesses and nonprofits, Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday.
So far, the fund has aided more than 4,200 small businesses and nonprofits across all 72 Wisconsin counties, he said. The additional funding of $25 million brings the total to $75 million. Evers said that the extra $25 million will allow for another 2,500 small businesses and nonprofits to fill empty storefronts around Wisconsin.
According to the announcement, a recent analysis of state allocations of federal aid received placed Wisconsin in second place in the country for aid directed to economic development and first in the country to help businesses.
“The impact we’ve had through our Main Street Bounceback Grant Program over the last year has been tremendous, truly helping small businesses and main streets in every corner of our state,” Evers said in a statement. “We’ve heard from folks from across the state about how these funds have helped them take their businesses to the next level. We’ve also seen firsthand how these investments have helped support local economies in downtowns and communities that are now filled with unique businesses that otherwise might not be there today.”
Since the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program was announced in April 2021, 4,200 small businesses and nonprofits have been approved for $10,000 grants to help them move or expand into vacant commercial spaces.
“From barbershops to candy stores and from physical therapists to local economic development groups, the businesses and organizations that have received Main Street Bounceback grants vary widely,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes in a statement. “But what we’re hearing from all of the communities where these businesses are opening is the sense of excitement that they bring. Whether it’s a new restaurant, a hair salon, or an accounting business, there’s a feeling that there are new reasons to come to our downtowns and spend a little more time there.”
The deadline for grant applications for the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program has been extended to Dec. 31, 2022, and grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis until all the funds are disbursed. WEDC is working with nine regional economic development organizations to disburse grant funding to eligible businesses and nonprofit organizations. More information about the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program and how to apply is available on the WEDC website,
https://wedc.org/programs-and-resources/mainstreet-bounceback-grants/.