Some Fall Out Boy fans are demanding a refund after the band took the stage for an abbreviated set following a storm delay at a Wisconsin venue.
But not everyone got the memo, as communication issues caused some concertgoers to leave the venue altogether.
Somerset Amphitheater announced on social media it was evacuating the venue at 8:58 p.m. before Fall Out Boy’s show on Thursday, July 13.
The announcement, Bring Me The News reported, came at the end of a set from Bring Me Horizon, the last of three openers. The venue asked concertgoers to seek shelter in their vehicles.
Fans were told to watch the venue’s social media accounts for information on when they would be allowed to re-enter the amphitheater.
But some security members, concertgoers say, told them the show had been canceled.
“Security told my family to leave and that it was canceled entirely. This is so upsetting,” Eva Mervyn said in a Facebook comment.
“Security told everyone it was canceled,” said Eric Palms, another concertgoer.
At 10:19 p.m., more than an hour after the delay began, Somerset Amphitheater announced its doors were reopening.
Some fans, however, had already left the premises.
“Those of us who stayed for over an hour and decided to leave when the weather service said severe thunderstorms better get our money back,” Hannah Gorzalski said on Facebook. “Drove 5 hours for this I’m so upset.”
Many of the concertgoers did not have phone reception, meaning they could not see the announcement that the show would continue.
When the show started back up, fans described a “free for all” and an “incredibly unsafe” atmosphere.
Fall Out Boy went on to play 16 songs, including the iconic anthems “Sugar, We’re Goin Down,” “Dance, Dance” and “Centuries.”
The band’s “So Much for (Tour) Dust” show typically has 28 songs. Fans who remained at the venue hoped for more than a shortened set.
“Y’all need to offer at MINIMUM a partial refund. Subpar shortened show that should’ve been canceled,” Jordan Oleszcak said on Facebook. “Better communication would’ve helped too, if you actually wanted the fans to stay. Beyond rude.”
“People literally drove for HOURS like us. We need a... rescheduled show or a refund,” May Ashley said. “Start back up to maybe watch them play a handful of songs and then have to leave is some BS.”
The venue responded to many commenters, telling them to send a direct message to further discuss their complaints. Some people took their complaints to Ticketmaster.
A Ticketmaster representative apologized to some customers and said it would “create a request to investigate what happened to the event.”
Somerset Amphitheater has not commented publicly since Thursday on the concert. The venue did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.
Fall Out Boy thanked fans on Instagram “for braving the storm.”
Somerset is about 35 miles northeast of Minneapolis.