FILE - A roadblock is seen along Center Sugarbush Lane on Feb. 8, 2023, along Elsie Lake Lane in Lac du Flambeau, Wis. A federal judge on Tuesday, Aug. 15, dismissed a lawsuit seeking to block a northern Wisconsin tribe from barricading roads on its reservation, saying the nontribal land owners who brought the action didn't have a case under federal law. (Tork Mason/The Post-Crescent via AP, File)