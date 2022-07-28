FILE - In this March 16, 2022 file photo, Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos speaks to reporters in Madison, Wis. A Wisconsin judge said Thursday, July 28, that a Republican-ordered, taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2020 election found "absolutely no evidence of election fraud," but did reveal contempt for the state's open records law by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and a former state Supreme Court justice he hired. (AP Photo Scott Bauer File)