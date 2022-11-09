WAUKESHA — Democrat Aaron Richardson took the lead by 12 a.m. Wednesday followed by Republican John Leiber and Constitution Party of Wisconsin Chairman Andrew Zuelke for the position of state treasurer in the Nov. 8, 2022, statewide general election.
As the mayor of Fitchburg, Richardson said he has been the executive presiding over one of Wisconsin’s fastest-growing cities.
“I care deeply about the future of our state, and I want to take my experiences and leadership to help strengthen this office. During the primary, I knew that I was the most experienced candidate, and voters agreed. I know we can work together to promote sustainable growth and move Wisconsin forward,” he said.
Richardson previously told The Freeman, the biggest issue in Wisconsin is the tax burden that is placed on municipalities all across Wisconsin.
“Cities, towns, and villages are being strapped because the Wisconsin State Legislature has taken away local control, and it has forced local governments to go to referendums in order to fund some of their most basic needs. We need the Legislature to allow cities to manage their own affairs,” Richardson said.
As a mayor, Richardson said he has the experience to be the next state treasurer.
“I care deeply about public service and will work each day to make the Treasurer’s Office the strongest it has ever been. My opponent is running for an office that he doesn’t feel should exist, whereas I want to be treasurer to have it reach its full potential and provide high-quality services to every Wisconsinite.”
Election results are unofficial until canvassed.