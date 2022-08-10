August 2022 partisan primary election results - 01

WAUKESHA — As of 11:50 p.m. Tuesday night, there was no clear winner in the Democratic primary for state treasurer. 

In Waukesha County, where results were fully reported, Gillian Battino received 39.4% of the vote, or 10,849 votes, and Aaron Richardson received 35.4%, or 9,752. Angelito Tenorio trailed with 25.1%.

The winner of this primary will face Republican John Leiber; he won the primary against Orlando Owens.

Votes - Ozaukee County# of votes% of votes
Gillian M. Battino2,99042.3%
Aaron Richardson2,39233.8%
Angelito Tenorio1,67623.7%
Write in130.2%
Total Votes7,071 
   
Votes - Washington County# of votes% of votes
Gillian M. Battino2,66339.6%
Aaron Richardson2,48636.9%
Angelito Tenorio1,58423.5%
Write in120.2%
Total Votes6,733 
   
Votes - Waukesha County# of votes% of votes
Gillian M. Battino10,84939.4%
Aaron Richardson9,75235.4%
Angelito Tenorio6,90725%
Write in540.2%
Total Votes27,562 
   

