WAUKESHA — As of 11:50 p.m. Tuesday night, there was no clear winner in the Democratic primary for state treasurer.
In Waukesha County, where results were fully reported, Gillian Battino received 39.4% of the vote, or 10,849 votes, and Aaron Richardson received 35.4%, or 9,752. Angelito Tenorio trailed with 25.1%.
The winner of this primary will face Republican John Leiber; he won the primary against Orlando Owens.
|Votes - Ozaukee County
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Gillian M. Battino
|2,990
|42.3%
|Aaron Richardson
|2,392
|33.8%
|Angelito Tenorio
|1,676
|23.7%
|Write in
|13
|0.2%
|Total Votes
|7,071
|Votes - Washington County
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Gillian M. Battino
|2,663
|39.6%
|Aaron Richardson
|2,486
|36.9%
|Angelito Tenorio
|1,584
|23.5%
|Write in
|12
|0.2%
|Total Votes
|6,733
|Votes - Waukesha County
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Gillian M. Battino
|10,849
|39.4%
|Aaron Richardson
|9,752
|35.4%
|Angelito Tenorio
|6,907
|25%
|Write in
|54
|0.2%
|Total Votes
|27,562