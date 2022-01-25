MADISON — Donors in Wisconsin continue to take sides in the race for governor.
On Monday, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce officially endorsed former Lt. Gov Rebecca Kleefisch.
“Wisconsin’s business community stands behind Rebecca,” WMC’s Kurt Bauer said in a statement.
WMC is the state’s largest business group, and represents manufacturers and acts as the state’s de facto chamber of commerce.
The endorsement is sure to carry weight in Republican circles, including among Republican donors.
But not all Republican donors.
Dick Uihlein, the billionaire owner of the Uihlein shipping company, on Monday issued a public statement in support of Kevin Nicholson.
“I strongly urge Kevin Nicholson to run for governor of Wisconsin,” Uihlein said Monday. “Kevin is a born leader. If he decides to run for governor, he will have my full support and commitment to win the primary and general elections. I know he’s the fighter we need to get Wisconsin back on track.”
Uihlein backed Nicholson in the 2017 U.S. Republican primary in Wisconsin. He donated more than $3.5 million to a pro-Nicholson Super PAC. Nicholson would go on to lose that primary for Senate.
Nicholson has not yet said if he’s going to run for governor, though there are plenty of reports that he is going to jump into the race.