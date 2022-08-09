Election results: Democratic primary for U.S. Senator - 01

Mandela Barnes leaves the voting area after casting his vote Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at GreenTree Preparatory Academy in Milwaukee. Barnes is the Democratic candidate running for U.S. Senate. (Ebony Cox/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

 Ebony Cox

There are currently five candidates running for a spot as Wisconsin U.S. senator in the Democratic primary race on Aug. 9. Mandela Barnes, Kou Lee, Steven Olikara, Peter Peckarsky and Darrell Williams are facing off against each other.

The winner of the primary will face either incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson or his Republican challenger David Schroeder.

We'll provide updates to the results for this race as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m.

Candidate# of votes% of votes
Mandela Barnes00%
Kou Lee00%
Steven Olikara00%
Peter Peckarsky00%
Darrell Williams00%
Write in00%
Total Votes0 
   

Precincts Reported: 0

