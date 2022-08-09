August 2022 partisan primary election results - 01

Two Democrats are vying for lieutenant governor in the primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Peng Her faces off against Sara Rodriguez, who is in the State Assembly representing Waukesha County and parts of Milwaukee.

Current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is running for U.S. Senate. The winner will face the winner of the Republican primary race.

We'll provide updates to the results for this race as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m.

Candidate# of votes% of votes
Sara Rodriguez6,03881.8%
Peng Her1,32718%
Write in140.2%
Total Votes7,379 
   

