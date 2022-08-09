Two Democrats are vying for lieutenant governor in the primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Peng Her faces off against Sara Rodriguez, who is in the State Assembly representing Waukesha County and parts of Milwaukee.
Current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is running for U.S. Senate. The winner will face the winner of the Republican primary race.
We'll provide updates to the results for this race as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m.
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Sara Rodriguez
|6,038
|81.8%
|Peng Her
|1,327
|18%
|Write in
|14
|0.2%
|Total Votes
|7,379