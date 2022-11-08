Race for Wisconsin state treasurer - 01

Democrat Aaron Richardson (left), Republican John Leiber (center) and Constitution Party of Wisconsin Chairman Andrew Zuelke (right) are facing off for the position of state treasurer in the Nov. 8, 2022, statewide general election.

Sarah Godlewski, who is the current state treasurer, ran in the Democratic primary for Ron Johnson's U.S. Senate seat and exited the race before the August primary. Her term ends in January 2023.

Election results are unofficial until canvassed.

Candidate# of votes% of votes
Aaron Richardson00
John Leiber00
Andrew Zuelke00
Write in00
Total Votes0 
   

