Rebecca Kleefisch, Timothy Ramthun, Adam J. Fischer and Tim Michels are running to represent the Republican Party in the Aug. 9 partisan primary election. The winner of the race will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the Nov. 8, 2022 general election.

We'll provide updates to the results for this race as they come in.

WAUKESHA COUNTY RESULTS:

Candidate # of votes % of votes Adam J. Fischer 120 0.4% Rebecca Kleefisch 13,330 49.7% Tim Michels 11,959 44.5% Kevin Nicholson 612 2.3% Timothy Ramthun 810 3% Write in 15 0.1% Total Votes 26,846

