August 2022 partisan primary election results - 01

Rebecca Kleefisch, Timothy Ramthun, Adam J. Fischer and Tim Michels are running to represent the Republican Party in the Aug. 9 partisan primary election. The winner of the race will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the Nov. 8, 2022 general election.

We'll provide updates to the results for this race as they come in.

WAUKESHA COUNTY RESULTS:

Candidate# of votes% of votes
Adam J. Fischer1200.4%
Rebecca Kleefisch13,33049.7%
Tim Michels11,95944.5%
Kevin Nicholson6122.3%
Timothy Ramthun8103%
Write in150.1%
Total Votes26,846 
   

