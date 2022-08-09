Rebecca Kleefisch, Timothy Ramthun, Adam J. Fischer and Tim Michels are running to represent the Republican Party in the Aug. 9 partisan primary election. The winner of the race will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the Nov. 8, 2022 general election.
We'll provide updates to the results for this race as they come in.
WAUKESHA COUNTY RESULTS:
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Adam J. Fischer
|120
|0.4%
|Rebecca Kleefisch
|13,330
|49.7%
|Tim Michels
|11,959
|44.5%
|Kevin Nicholson
|612
|2.3%
|Timothy Ramthun
|810
|3%
|Write in
|15
|0.1%
|Total Votes
|26,846