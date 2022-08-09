Eight Republicans are in the race for the position of lieutenant governor in Wisconsin. They are Patrick Testin, Will Martin, Kyle Yudes, Roger Roth, David Varnam, Cindy Werner, David King and Jonathan Wichmann.

Current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democrat, is running for U.S. Senate and candidates Peng Her and Sara Rodriguez are running in the Democratic race.

We'll provide updates to the results for this race as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m.

Candidate # of votes % of votes David King 0 0% Will Martin 0 0% Roger Roth 0 0% Patrick Testin 0 0% David Varnam 0 0% Cindy Werner 0 0% Jonathan Wichmann 0 0% Kyle Yudes 0 0% Write in 0 0% Total Votes 0

Precincts Reported: 0

