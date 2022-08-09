August 2022 partisan primary election results - 01

Eight Republicans are in the race for the position of lieutenant governor in Wisconsin. They are Patrick Testin, Will Martin, Kyle Yudes, Roger Roth, David Varnam, Cindy Werner, David King and Jonathan Wichmann.

Current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democrat, is running for U.S. Senate and candidates Peng Her and Sara Rodriguez are running in the Democratic race.

We'll provide updates to the results for this race as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m.

Candidate# of votes% of votes
David King00%
Will Martin00%
Roger Roth00%
Patrick Testin00%
David Varnam00%
Cindy Werner00%
Jonathan Wichmann00%
Kyle Yudes00%
Write in00%
Total Votes0 
   

Precincts Reported: 0

<< Back to main election results page