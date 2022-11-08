Wisconsin's 5th Congressional District - 01

Republican Scott Fitzgerald (right) is running for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives to represent Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District against Democrat Mike Van Someren (left).

His opponent on Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Democrat Mike Van Someren.

Election results are unofficial until canvassed.

The below results are for Waukesha County only. Congressional District 5 includes parts or all of Washington, Jefferson, Waukesha, Dodge, Milwaukee and Walworth counties. See the full results of today's election in our next print edition.

WAUKESHA COUNTY RESULTS
Candidate# of votes% of votes
Scott Fitzgerald (i)25,02868.6%
Mike Van Someren11,42231.3%
Write in230.1%
Total Votes36,473 
   

12.6% of units reporting

