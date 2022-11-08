Republican Scott Fitzgerald is running for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives to represent Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District.
His opponent on Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Democrat Mike Van Someren.
Election results are unofficial until canvassed.
The below results are for Waukesha County only. Congressional District 5 includes parts or all of Washington, Jefferson, Waukesha, Dodge, Milwaukee and Walworth counties. See the full results of today's election in our next print edition.
|WAUKESHA COUNTY RESULTS
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Scott Fitzgerald (i)
|25,028
|68.6%
|Mike Van Someren
|11,422
|31.3%
|Write in
|23
|0.1%
|Total Votes
|36,473
12.6% of units reporting