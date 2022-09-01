Wisconsin Democratic statewide candidates and officeholders have raised $25.4 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Tony Evers has raised more than any other Democrat.
Evers is governor of Wisconsin and is running for reelection in 2022. Evers raised $21.7 million and spent $17.4 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and July 25, 2022. According to Wisconsin Ethics Commission reports, the following individual donors and PACs gave the most money to Evers.
The Democratic Party of Wisconsin donated $6,759,260, the most by far. The American Federation of Teachers (Federal), Democratic Governors Association (Federal), Engineers Political Education Committee, Liuna PAC, National Democratic Redistricting PAC (Federal), SEIU COPE (Federal), Service and Hospitality Workers Union PAC and Ua Union Plumbers & Pipefitters Vote! PAC each donated $86,000. The American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees (Federal) donated $83,500.
These above are based on campaign finance reports that active Wisconsin PACs submitted to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission. Political expenditures that are not controlled by candidates or their campaigns, known as satellite spending, are not included in candidate totals. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.