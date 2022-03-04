In this photo provided by the World Championship Cheese Contest, Roland Sahli, left, CEO of Gourmand AG, holds Gourmino Le Gruyere AOP, which was declared the 2022 World Champion Cheese at the World Championship Cheese Contest on March, 3, 2022 in Madison, Wis. It is the world champion for the second consecutive time and third overall. The cheese is made by Michael Spycher of Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus in Bern, Switzerland for Gourmino AG. Also pictured are, center, Jim Mueller, Chief Judge of the contest, and Tim Czmowski, an Assistant Chief Judge of the contest. (World Championship Cheese Contest via AP)