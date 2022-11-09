WAUKESHA — Republican incumbent Scott Fitzgerald won re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives in Wisconsin’s Fifth Congressional District, defeating Democrat challenger Mike Van Someren; the race was called by the Associated Press.
As of press time Tuesday night, results were not fully reported in two of the six counties that this district covers. With 71% of the vote reported, Fitzgerald had won 64.6% of the vote, or 241,243 votes, over Van Someren’s 35.4%, or 132,000 votes, according to the Associated Press.
District 5 encompasses all of Washington, Waukesha and Jefferson counties with a section of Dodge, Walworth and Milwaukee counties. The district boundaries were changed in 2022 to include more of Waukesha County and less of Milwaukee County.
Fitzgerald, who served in the U.S. Army Reserve, was elected to the house in 2020 after serving in the Wisconsin State Senate since 1995. Fitzgerald’s campaign website says he will work to grow the economy and help small businesses, defend the Second Amendment and work to deliver affordable healthcare for families and seniors.
It also says that Fitzgerald is a loyal supporter of law enforcement.
“In Congress, Scott Fitzgerald will take the fight to Nancy Pelosi and the radical liberals pushing socialism,” his website says.
Van Someren, who currently works as lawyer, said he had a plan to restore democracy by banning voter suppression laws, promoting voting and ending gerrymandering; had a plan to restore public safety by increasing investment in law enforcement, stopping gun violence and “preventing crime in the first place,” among other things.
Van Someren also supports legal abortion and environmental stewardship, his campaign website says.
“We may have fallen short, but I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything,” Van Someren said on Facebook after the race was called. “American democracy is not a given. A strong middle class is not a given. Our civil rights are not a given. Our planet is not a given. We must fight to protect and defend our values, and I’ll continue to do so.”
Results are unofficial until canvassed.