WAUKESHA — A former Milwaukee Election Commission Deputy Director has been charged after she allegedly sought military absentee ballots and had them sent to the home of state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls.
The election official said she wanted to make a point about voter fraud, according to the criminal complaint.
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced on Thursday he had fired Milwaukee Election Commission Deputy Director Kimberly Zapata. Zapata has been deputy director since June. Prior to that, Zapata worked in different areas of the elections commission since 2016, outside of a 10 month period in or about 2017.
As deputy director, Zapata’s duties included supervising registration and all aspects of absentee ballots. She ran all the early voting sites and ran the central count facility on election day. Zapata knew about absentee ballots and that part of her job was maintaining the integrity of absentee ballots. This includes making sure things are done the correct way within the voting system.
On Friday, Zapata was charged with one count of misconduct in public office, a felony and two counts of false statement to obtain/vote absentee ballot, misdemeanors, in Milwaukee County Circuit Court. If convicted she faces over four years in prison. Her next court date is Nov. 28.
Brandtjen, chair of the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, posted on her official Facebook page that on Oct. 27 she was "surprised to find three military ballots sent to her home address from clerks in Menomonee Falls, South Milwaukee and Shorewood," Brandtjen’s statement said.
