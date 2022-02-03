MADISON — The relationship between Wisconsin’s Elections Commission, state lawmakers, and voters is not improving.
Members of the Legislature’s rulemaking body on Tuesday criticized the commission for once again failing to vote on rules for ballot drop boxes in the state.
“While WEC appears to be moving toward partial compliance with JCRAR’s January 10th motion, it appears to have no interest in submitting its policies on drop boxes to the Legislature,” Republican members of the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules said in a statement. “If WEC does not change course, it will be a blatant violation of the law and the Legislature’s oversight, and we will be discussing options with our colleagues to compel WEC to follow the law.”
On Monday, the Elections Commission voted to send guidance to local election clerks allowing them to “cure” ballots by filling in missing information without having to contact the actual voter. Wisconsin law does not allow for this.
JCRAR is likely to scuttle that guidance. The growing frustration at the Capitol comes as voters seem fed up with the Elections Commission as well.
On Wednesday, the Institute for Reforming Government released a poll that said voters are interested in replacing the commission with an elected elections manager. The poll said only independent voters in the state want to keep the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu say they don’t support “blowing-up” the Elections Commission. But they do want reforms quickly.