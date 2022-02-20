File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman, speaks during session at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Gableman will not seek a second term next year, creating an open seat on the state's highest court unless he resigns and a replacement is named before the election. A person with direct knowledge of his decision but who was not authorized to speak publicly about it told The Associated Press of Gableman's decision Thursday June 15, 2017.