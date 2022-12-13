The Wisconsin congressman who is about to take over the House’s committee on China says he’s got more plans than just a ban on TikTok.
U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, over the weekend said he wants to move America away from its dependence on China and strengthen the U.S. military to counter China’s growing presence.
“We need to reduce our economic dependency on China, and we need to make sure that we are surging hard power west of the International Dateline in defending Taiwan in particular,” Gallagher said during an appearance on Fox News.
Gallagher has been named chairman of the Select Committee on China. He will begin that job when the new Congress is sworn in.
Gallagher has been a frequent and loud critic of China, particularly with his recently proposed ban on TikTok in this country. He went back to that idea during his Fox News appearance.
“We also need to understand how China is trying to corrupt and subvert our domestic institutions and make sure that they are not allowed to do that going forward,” Gallagher added. “So this is an important effort ... The Chinese Communist Party is our foremost threat in the world today.”
Gallagher said he hopes that Democrats on Capitol Hill take his committee and its work seriously, because he says it’s serious work.
“We want this to be a bipartisan effort,” he said. “We want the Democrats to nominate serious, sober people to participate, because defending America from Chinese Communist Party aggression should not be a partisan thing.”
The new Congress will be sworn in January 3.