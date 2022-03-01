GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay woman accused of killing a man and dismembering his body made her first appearance in Brown County Court on Tuesday.
Taylor Schabusiness, 24, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault in the killing of a 25-year-old Green Bay man. He has not been identified.
Officers were called to the home a week ago and discovered numerous body parts at various locations. Schabusiness was “a known associate of the victim,” Green Bay police said in a news release.
A court commissioner set bond at $2 million cash during a hearing Tuesday afternoon. Schabusiness appeared via video conference and little, only acknowledging that she has the right to an attorney.