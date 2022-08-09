WISCONSIN – Incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette won the primary Tuesday for secretary of state. La Follette seeks re-election and will run against Republican Amy Loudenbeck in the general election.

La Follette received the top vote, followed by Alexia Sabor.

La Follette told The Freeman he is running for the seat in order to preserve the integrity of our elections and make sure that people are not elected to office who would want to fiddle with election results in the future. Wisconsin used to have an election board and now election commission. The Board was better. These keep elected officials out of the election supervision process – that’s the way we should keep it.

Election results from Tuesday’s primary are unofficial until canvassed.

Votes - Ozaukee County # of votes % of votes Doug La Follette 4,905 64.0% Alexia Sabor 2,756 35.9% Write in 5 0.1% Total Votes 7,666 Votes - Washington County # of votes % of votes Doug La Follette 4,530 63.6% Alexia Sabor 2,588 36.4% Write in 4 0.1% Total Votes 7,118 Votes - Waukesha County # of votes % of votes Doug La Follette 18,671 63.3% Alexia Sabor 10,812 36.6% Write in 24 0.1% Total Votes 29,507

<< Back to main election results page