Doug La Follette - 01

FILE - Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette speaks to reporters after a hearing on April 1, 2011, in Dane County Circuit Court in Madison, Wis. La Follette has said he decided to run again to stop Republicans from meddling with elections, citing Trump’s call to Georgia's secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, after the 2020 election asking him to “find” enough votes to overturn Biden’s win in the state. (Michael P. King/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, Pool, File)

 Michael P. King

WISCONSIN – Incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette won the primary Tuesday for secretary of state. La Follette seeks re-election and will run against Republican Amy Loudenbeck in the general election.

La Follette received the top vote, followed by Alexia Sabor.

La Follette told The Freeman he is running for the seat in order to preserve the integrity of our elections and make sure that people are not elected to office who would want to fiddle with election results in the future. Wisconsin used to have an election board and now election commission. The Board was better. These keep elected officials out of the election supervision process – that’s the way we should keep it.

Election results from Tuesday’s primary are unofficial until canvassed.

Votes - Ozaukee County# of votes% of votes
Doug La Follette4,90564.0%
Alexia Sabor2,75635.9%
Write in50.1%
Total Votes7,666 
   
Votes - Washington County# of votes% of votes
Doug La Follette4,53063.6%
Alexia Sabor2,58836.4%
Write in40.1%
Total Votes7,118 
   
Votes - Waukesha County# of votes% of votes
Doug La Follette18,67163.3%
Alexia Sabor10,81236.6%
Write in240.1%
Total Votes29,507 
   

