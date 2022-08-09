WISCONSIN – Incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette won the primary Tuesday for secretary of state. La Follette seeks re-election and will run against Republican Amy Loudenbeck in the general election.
La Follette received the top vote, followed by Alexia Sabor.
La Follette told The Freeman he is running for the seat in order to preserve the integrity of our elections and make sure that people are not elected to office who would want to fiddle with election results in the future. Wisconsin used to have an election board and now election commission. The Board was better. These keep elected officials out of the election supervision process – that’s the way we should keep it.
Election results from Tuesday’s primary are unofficial until canvassed.
|Votes - Ozaukee County
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Doug La Follette
|4,905
|64.0%
|Alexia Sabor
|2,756
|35.9%
|Write in
|5
|0.1%
|Total Votes
|7,666
|Votes - Washington County
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Doug La Follette
|4,530
|63.6%
|Alexia Sabor
|2,588
|36.4%
|Write in
|4
|0.1%
|Total Votes
|7,118
|Votes - Waukesha County
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Doug La Follette
|18,671
|63.3%
|Alexia Sabor
|10,812
|36.6%
|Write in
|24
|0.1%
|Total Votes
|29,507