WAUKESHA — Incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette had the highest amount of votes as of 11:42 p.m. Tuesday in his re-election bid against Republican Amy Lynn Loudenbeck, Libertarian Neil Harmon and Wisconsin Green Party candidate Sharyl Mcfarland for Secretary of State. La Follette was first elected Secretary of State in 1974.
La Follette said he was most proud of fighting to protect the secretary of state’s office from Republican takeover and working to protect the integrity of the election system. Also working to protect the Land Board trust fund from the legislature.
He spoke on what he thought was the biggest concern in Wisconsin.
“Protecting the integrity of our independent election system from my Republican opponent who wishes to move election responsibilities to her. The office of Secretary of State Wisconsin has a long tradition of independent elections and we don’t want to let them turn the control over to partisan politics.”
Loudenbeck, who had the second highest number of votes. She previously said, “As I finish out my sixth and final term in the legislature, I am incredibly proud of the cumulative impact of the many bills I have authored related to public safety, health care delivery (emergency, mobile and telehealth), and protecting vulnerable populations.”
Harmon was in third place followed by Mcfarland.
Election results are unofficial until canvassed.