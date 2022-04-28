(CSQ) — Teachers across Wisconsin are getting their largest raises in years allegedly because of the soaring inflation in the United States.
School boards in Milwaukee, West Allis-West Milwaukee schools, Kenosha, Oshkosh, Green Bay, and Eau Claire have all agreed to give their teachers 4.7% raises this spring. That’s the maximum allowed by Wisconsin law.
Act 10, Wisconsin’s landmark education and teachers’ union reform law, ties teacher raises to the rate of inflation. Usually that means raises around 2%. But because inflation is skyrocketing, so are those raises.
In Eau Claire, the school board president said giving teachers the maximum allowed shows they support their teachers.
'Our goal is always to invest in the students of this district, and we know one of the best ways that we do that is by investing in those who work most closely with our students like our teachers and school staff in all positions,' Board President Tim Nordin said earlier this month.
CJ Szafir with the Institute for Reforming Government said Act 10 was designed to give local schools decision-making authority. How local schools choose to use that authority is up to them and local voters.
“If public schools want to pay teachers to match inflation, they have the freedom to do that,” Szafir said.
The raises for teachers come after voters just went to the polls in the April election where school board races were on the ballot.
And they come as Wisconsin has seen record education funding from the federal government through coronavirus relief.